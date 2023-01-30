Chiefs HC Andy Reid ‘will see' how L'Jarius Sneed does, CB still in concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were impacted by multiple injuries in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, including cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion).

Sneed was slow to get up after attempting a tackle of Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine early in the first quarter.

L'Jarius Sneed is slow to get up after that tackle of Perine, who appeared to maybe knee him in the back of the neck. But hard to tell for sure. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs41 — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) January 29, 2023

Rookie cornerback Joshua Williams replaced Sneed on the next play. Williams would end up grabbing a key fourth-quarter interception of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

"We'll see how he does here today and see where he's at,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told media members through Zoom Monday. “I don't want to make any predictions either way, but that kid has done a great job for us."

According to Reid, the third-year cornerback was slated to cover Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase before the injury.

"If he can be back, he'll be back,” Reid said. “If not, then he’s not, and we’ll have to go a different direction.”

Sneed has started every regular-season and postseason game for Kansas City this year, collecting 118 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

