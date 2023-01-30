Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs HC Andy Reid ‘will see' how L'Jarius Sneed does, CB still in concussion protocol

Seahawks Chiefs Football
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Seahawks Chiefs Football
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 14:59:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were impacted by multiple injuries in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, including cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion).

Sneed was slow to get up after attempting a tackle of Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine early in the first quarter.

Rookie cornerback Joshua Williams replaced Sneed on the next play. Williams would end up grabbing a key fourth-quarter interception of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

"We'll see how he does here today and see where he's at,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told media members through Zoom Monday. “I don't want to make any predictions either way, but that kid has done a great job for us."

According to Reid, the third-year cornerback was slated to cover Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase before the injury.

"If he can be back, he'll be back,” Reid said. “If not, then he’s not, and we’ll have to go a different direction.”

Sneed has started every regular-season and postseason game for Kansas City this year, collecting 118 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.