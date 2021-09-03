Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed launches Big Brothers Big Sisters initiatives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City as an official spokesperson.

The organization announced the launch of “Turn the Corner with L’Jarius Sneed” and the "L'Jarius Sneed Dreambuilders Fund" on Thursday.

The program “is a brand-new city-wide fundraising and recruitment effort to make an impact on our community through football” presented by Adams Cable Equipment .

Donors are invited to pledge money for every turnover the Chiefs create during the 2021 season.

Individuals who pledge $3.80 or more per turnover will receive a signed 8-inch-by-10-inch Chiefs photo, while gifts of $13.80 or more per turnover earn a autographed Chiefs mini helmet and people who donate $38 or more per turnover receive a signed replica Sneed jersey.

Kansas City has averaged 24 turnovers during the last three seasons, including Sneed’s three interceptions in nine games as a rookie last year.

“The children of Kansas City are our future,” said Sneed. “They’re the next generation of game-changers, trail blazers, and difference makers. I’m proud to support an organization that is empowering and defending the potential of children in Kansas City.”

Sneed hopes to raise at least $25,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City through the “Turn the Corner” program, which will be used to further the organization's local mission.

As part of the announcement, Sneed also announced the launch of the "Dreambuilders Fund," which aims to remove financial barriers that keep some children in Big Brothers Big Sisters from participating in activities they enjoy.

“Whether it’s sports equipment, music instruments, or a prom dress or tuxedo, a financial need can often keep kids from doing the things they love most ...,” a press release announcing the Dreambuilders Fund said. “Through the program, Littles and families will be able to directly request access to funds through BBBSKC to help cover the costs for items like new shoes, sports camp fees, and more.”

Sneed is shown here with a Little named Mark.

Kansas City Royals outfielder Hunter Dozier also currently serves as an official Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City spokesperson.

Roger Espinoza, Eric Hosmer and Eric Berry also previously served as spokesmen.

