Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed suffers hip pointer after interception against Broncos, reports say

Broncos Chiefs Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed runs the ball after getting an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Broncos Chiefs Football
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 12:46:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed reportedly suffered a minor hip pointer after being forced from Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Ian Rapoport, National Insider for the NFL Network, reported that Sneed's status is currently day-to-day.

Sneed snagged an interception, which allowed for running back Jerick McKinnon to score a touchdown after a 3-yard reception.

Sneed was injured on the return and exited the game.

After the Chiefs' 27-24 victory against Denver, head coach Andy Reid described Sneed's interception as a "big play" for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will turn their attention to the Raiders as they head to Las Vegas for their next match Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Central. The game can be viewed on ESPN and ABC.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.