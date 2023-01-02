Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed suffers hip pointer after interception against Broncos, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed reportedly suffered a minor hip pointer after being forced from Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos .

Ian Rapoport, National Insider for the NFL Network, reported that Sneed's status is currently day-to-day.

#Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed, who left Sunday's game because of a hip injury, suffered a hip pointer that is considered minor, source said. He's day-to-day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2023

Sneed snagged an interception, which allowed for running back Jerick McKinnon to score a touchdown after a 3-yard reception.

Sneed was injured on the return and exited the game.

After the Chiefs' 27-24 victory against Denver, head coach Andy Reid described Sneed's interception as a "big play" for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will turn their attention to the Raiders as they head to Las Vegas for their next match Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Central. The game can be viewed on ESPN and ABC.

