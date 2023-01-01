Chiefs notch 15th straight win against feisty Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The snap came early, seeming to catch Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson by surprise with around 90 seconds left Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones wasn’t surprised, bursting through the middle of the offensive line and swallowing Wilson for a game-clinching sack.

It was fourth-and-2 near midfield and the Broncos had given the Chiefs all they could handle, but Jones’ 13th sack of the season essentially iced a 27-24 victory.

On a day when Kansas City struggled to establish the run or find a rhythm on offense, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for another 328 yards and three more touchdowns — extending his NFL lead in both categories.

The Chiefs (13-3) have now won 15 consecutive games against the “rival” Broncos, whose last win against Kansas City came in September 2015, but the two games this season were far from easy.

It was the first game at the helm for interim coach Jerry Rosburg, who took over after the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett earlier in the week 15 games into his NFL head-coaching career.

Denver (4-12) retook the lead midway through the third quarter on a 25-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson to former Mizzou football star Albert Okwuegbunam. The Broncos led 17-13 with the Chiefs’ offense in the midst of a stretch of three consecutive three-and-outs to start the second half.

Kansas City finally pulled itself together on offense in the fourth quarter, taking its first double-digit lead on touchdown passes from Mahomes to tight end Blake Bell and running back Jerick McKinnon.

It was the first career regular-season TD for Bell, who returned last week from a hip injury that sidelined him for the first three months of the season, with the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, McKinnon’s receiving score, his second of the game, cemented his emergence as an important weapon in the passing game.

L’Jarius Sneed’s interception, which forced him from the game with a hip injury after he was hurt on the return, set up McKinnon’s 3-yard touchdown reception.

The Broncos answered with a lengthy scoring drive to pull within three points on a 4-yard touchdown run by Wilson — who accounted for three scores, one passing and two rushing — but they’d get no closer.

It was the second hard-fought game between the teams in the last month. Kansas City jumped out to a big early lead Dec. 11 at Denver then held on for a 34-28 win .

Mahomes finished 29 of 42 for 328 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, while Wilson went 26 of 38 for 222 yards and also threw a pick.

Kansas City scored the only points of the first quarter, a 5-yard touchdown run by Isiah Pacheco to cap a 10-play opening drive for the offense.

The Chiefs botched the extra-point try, leaving the lead at 6-0.

Denver cut the lead in half with a 49-yard Brandon McManus field goal early in the second quarter.

Kansas City reached the red zone midway through the second quarter only to have Mahomes get intercepted in the end zone when he threw behind Justin Watson streaking toward the sideline.

The Broncos failed to punish the mistake but caught a break when Alex Singleton poked the ball free from Kadarius Toney on the ensuing punt return.

Russell Wilson scored on a 16-yard run the next play, giving Denver a 10-6 lead in the closing minutes before halftime.

The Chiefs answered with a go-ahead touchdown drive capped by a 6-yard pass from Mahomes to running back Jerick McKinnon, who has six receiving touchdowns in the last five games.

The Broncos moved into field-goal range in the closing seconds before halftime before Trent McDuffie’s sack and forced fumble, which fellow rookie first-round pick George Karlaftis recovered.

Harrison Butker had a chance to extend the lead on the final play of the half, but Eyioma Uwazurike blocked a 51-yard field goal try, which landed well short and wide left.

