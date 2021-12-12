Chiefs CB Mike Hughes scoops and scores on Raiders' first drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes picked up the first touchdown for Kansas City in their 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The defensive player scooped and scored on the Raiders' opening drive after defensive tackle Jarran Reed forced the fumble.

Hughes went on to force two more fumbles, helping the Chiefs create five turnovers and grab another AFC West game, improving the Chiefs to 9-4 on the season with a six-game win streak.

Hughes sat down exclusively with KSHB 41 Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis after the game to talk shop.

"We just kept our heads down, and we kept working, not worried about the outside noise," Hughes said. "We know what we have in this room, we know we have to just put it together, and once we got together, we would start rolling. Just gotta keep getting better — we're not satisfied, we're never satisfied. We just got to keep going out there and doing our thing, and like I said, chasing that number one seed."

Up next the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers, another AFC opponent, on the road Thursday at 7:20 p.m.