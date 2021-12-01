Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton to miss practice Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton and two of the team’s top receivers won’t practice Wednesday, according to coach Andy Reid.

Fenton is still dealing with a knee strain, which he suffered late in the Chiefs’ 19-9 win Nov. 21 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman Jr. also won’t practice, but Reid said the receivers’ absences aren’t injury related.

-Rashad Fenton, strained knee, won't practice today

-Mecole Hardman, non injury

The Chiefs (7-4) lead the AFC West by one game with Denver, Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers all stacked up at 6-5.

Kansas City faces all three division opponents in an 11-day stretch beginning with a Sunday Night Football showdown this week against the Broncos on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the tussle with Denver, the Chiefs host the Raiders on Dec. 12 then play at the Chargers on Dec. 16 in what projects as a season-defining stretch for Reid’s five-time reigning AFC West champions.

Fenton, who has started a career-high six games this season, is tied for second on Kansas City’s defense with five passes defended.

He’s also forced a fumble and ranks seventh on the team with 33 tackles.

Hill leads all Chiefs receivers in catches (84), yards (932) and touchdowns (eight). He has a team-high 1,026 total yards from scrimmage this season.

Hardman ranks third overall and second among Kansas City’s receivers with 42 receptions and 424 yards receiving.