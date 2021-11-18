Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt: Royals move to downtown could offer new opportunities for GEHA Field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Royals move forward with building a stadium in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, it could have implications on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In September, Royals owner John Sherman announced the team is exploring new places for the Royals to play, one of those places included downtown Kansas City.

During a press conference Thursday, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Sherman gave the Chiefs a heads-up before making the announcement, but he also weighed in on what the move could mean for GEHA Field.

"John Sherman was thoughtful enough to give us a heads up that they were going to make that announcement," Clark said. "Their decision on their long term future will have an impact on us."

Clark said the Chiefs will begin evaluating what's next for GEHA Field within the year.

One possibility would be undergoing renovations for the stadium once the team's lease is up.

"They'll be things, when we get to the end of our lease here in nine or so years that we'll want to incorporate," Clark said. "One possibility will be another renovation for Arrowhead."

The Chiefs and Royals are both housed at the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex.

So, if the Royals were to relocate, the Chiefs would also explore what an empty Kauffman Stadium could mean for the Chiefs.

"Obviously if the Royals weren't playing at the sports complex, it would open up more space and maybe allow us to do some different programming that we haven't done in the past," Clark said.

