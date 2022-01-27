Chiefs Chairman, CEO Clark Hunt to serve as drum honoree for AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt will serve as the drum honoree during pregame celebrations before Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Hunt has served as the drum honoree in the last three AFC Championship games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hunt will be joined during the pregame by former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles and former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson as the Tony DiPardo spirit leaders.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ashanti will sing the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s game agains the Cincinnati Bengals.

Earlier Thursday, Whiteman Air Force Base announced that four A-10 “Kansas City Hawgs” Warthogs from the 442d Fighter Wing would provide a flyover before the game .

Former Chiefs offensive guard Will Shields will be the honorary coin toss captain.

A look at the pregame schedule:

9:30 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

10 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

11:30 a.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

Noon – All Stadium Gates Open

1 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

1:51 p.m. – Bengals Team Introduction

1:53 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

1:57 p.m. – National Anthem

1:59 p.m. – Flyover

2 p.m. – Coin Toss

2:02 p.m. – Kickoff

—

