Chiefs-Chargers brings out the stars for Thursday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Red was the most-popular color Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, including for the proverbial carpet that was rolled out ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ home opener against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.

During the offseason, the NFL and Amazon struck a megadeal for its Thursday Night Football package and the world’s largest online retailer went all out for its TNF on Amazon Prime debut.

The game also can be seen in the Kansas City market on KSHB 41, including an hour-long postgame after Chiefs-Chargers ends.

That includes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is reportedly worth about $150 billion and even had Kansas City Chiefs players “geeking out” during warmups when he was spotted on the sideline.

But Bezos, who interacted with fans and even signed autographs for admirers, was hardly the only familiar face to find their way to the pregame sideline.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was spotted chatting with former “Modern Family” star and Kansas City, Kansas, native Eric Stonestreet.

Stonestreet’s fellow Big Slick founder, Paul Rudd, also was spotted at Arrowhead. Rudd, a Shawnee Mission West graduate, rose to prominence during a guest starring role on “Friends” and became an international superstar after landing the role of Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rudd even may have stirred some controversy.

After all, the University of Kansas graduate appeared on Chiefs social media proudly showing off a Nick Bolton jersey. Bolton, a second-year rising star at linebacker, played at the University of Missouri.

Jaleel White, who rose to fame as Steve Urkel on "Family Matters," also was spotted on the sideline.

The Amazon Prime broadcast team includes Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, former Chiefs great Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and the guys from Dude Perfect.

