Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire addresses late-game fumble against Baltimore Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire made a late-game fumble last Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs ended up losing 35-36.

He said he's ready to come back from the play.

He told reporters on Friday that, as a running back, fumbles will happen.

“At some point, you’re going to have a fumble,” Edwards-Helaire said.

He said the team has supported him.

“We’re not a team that’s going to point fingers," Edwards-Helaire said.

He said he could have gotten both his hands on the ball more quickly during the play, but that the defense made a good play.

He also said the offense is gelling ahead of their next matchup.

The team will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers back home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday at 12 p.m.