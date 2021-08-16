Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects Patrick Mahomes and other starters to play more in 2nd preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said fans can expect more playing time from quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the upcoming Friday game against the Arizona Cardinals.

"There's a pretty good chance [he plays] more than the four plays," Reid said about Mahomes during a press conference on Monday.

Fans can also expect to see more play time from the first string at upcoming preseason games.

Reid said the first string had 11 snaps during Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers , and he will keep increasing the play time a little bit each week.

In an analysis of Saturday's game, Reid said there were some good things and some things the players can learn from, but he was glad to get the new players out there on the field.

"Most of all, it was good to get the young guys some reps in there," Reid said. "I thought they did a nice job for the most part."

Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann agreed with Reid's thoughts on the new players specifically rookie linebacker Nick Bolton.

"He's been able to pick stuff up really quick," Niemann said about the former MU football player. "I'll give him a lot of credit, being a rookie, he's been able to play multiple spots as well which you don't see often times."

Niemann also said it was good to have fellow linebacker Willie Gay Jr. back at practice on Monday. Gay had to sit out of practice and the game last week because he was in concussion protocol.