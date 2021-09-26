Chiefs coach Andy Reid falls ‘ill’ after loss to Chargers; leaves stadium in ambulance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was being checked out by medical personnel Sunday after the game and didn’t participate in the postgame press conference.

Dave Toub, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, handled the postgame briefing.

Reid was feeling ill.

"Everything looks fine, but he's getting checked out,” Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews said before introducing Toub.

Reid spoke to the team after the game, according to Toub, before getting checked out by medical staff.

“He came in and talked to us,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "He seemed fine, so that’s all I really know.”

Toub said there was no sign during the game that Reid wasn’t feeling well.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said he wasn't aware that Reid was ill until being asked about it by reporters.

Reid was transported from the stadium in an ambulance, but nothing is seriously, medically wrong with him, according to CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora.

"He wasn't feeling great and was dehydrated but no serious concern about him medically," Canfora tweeted.

NFL correspondent James Palmer agrees that caution was the name of the game.

"I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance," Palmer tweeted. "Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution."