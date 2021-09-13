Watch
Chiefs coach Andy Reid on S Tyrann Mathieu: ‘He’ll be back’ vs. Baltimore

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 13:35:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will return to practice and is expected to play Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens.

“He'll be, as I'm sitting here right now, and I haven’t met yet with the medical staff, but he'll be back,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said during his Monday news conference.

Mathieu was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 1. He came off it Saturday and warmed up before the season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Ultimately, Reid decided to keep Mathieu, who officially remained questionable for the game, inactive.

“That was a decision I had to make and that was more off the conditioning part and just not putting him in a bad position,” Reid said.

Mathieu was one of three starters — along with linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (toe), who is on injured reserve, and defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) — who missed Sunday’s 33-29 comeback win.

