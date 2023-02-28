Chiefs coach Andy Reid: ‘Very happy’ for Eric Bieniemy’s new role in Washington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid sees a bright future in Washington for his former offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy , who was introduced last week as the Commanders’ assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

But it may not be in football.

“We’re all very happy for him, and that press conference was unbelievable,” Reid said Tuesday during a news conference at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I’m happy for him. He could end up being president.”

Bieniemy, who played one season for Reid in Philadelphia (1999), had been an assistant in Kansas City for 10 seasons, including the last five as offensive coordinator.

The Chiefs never finished worse than sixth in total offense or scoring offense during Bieniemy’s tenure as OC, which coincided with Patrick Mahomes’ ascendance to a starting role.

Despite the fact that Reid’s first two offensive coordinators in Kansas City became head coaches and Bieniemy interviewed with nearly half the league, he never received such an opportunity .

“Obviously, we were trying to get him to become a head coach,” Reid said. “It didn’t work out that way, but that’s not over yet. I think he’s going to do a heckuva job here and really be able to show his personality within the offense.”

Some pundits argued that Bieniemy didn’t land a head-coaching job because he didn’t call plays or suggested that he benefited from the pairing of Reid and Mahomes.

Others speculated that he didn’t interview well.

Meanwhile, former Miami coach Brian Flores’ attorneys argued that Bieniemy consistently being passed over demonstrated racism in the NFL’s hiring process.

Now that Bieniemy has left Kansas City for D.C., there will no longer be any doubt who deserves credit for the Commanders’ offense.

“I’m so happy for EB to have a chance to put his name on an offense,” Reid said. “This is his now. ... This allows EB to do his thing, and I’m happy for him. I’m wishing him luck with that and I’m also wishing him luck going forward.”

Bieniemy's predecessor, Matt Nagy, who left to become the Chicago Bears coach, will re-assume the Chiefs' offensive coordinator role .

Nagy went 34-31 with two playoff appearances in four seasons with the Bears before he was fired and returned to Kansas City as quarterbacks coach last season.

Reid confirmed Tuesday that David Girardi, who was a pass game analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach the last two seasons, will take over as quarterbacks coach.

Reid said he also considered Pep Hamilton and Marcus Brady for the OC role and interviewed Boise State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan for the QB coach role.

