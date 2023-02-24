Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy watches a drill during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 3:05 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 16:05:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Nagy has been promoted from senior assistant and quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday afternoon.

Nagy replaces Eric Bieniemy who left the Chiefs to become the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

This is the second time Nagy has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, the first being during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Nagy was part of an offense in 2017 that was ranked fifth in yards and sixth in points.

