Chiefs’ Cornell Powell not worried about being Sammy Watkins’ replacement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie mini-camp rolls on in Kansas City, offering first looks at the newest Chiefs and how they could contribute come Fall.

Left with a sizable production hole following the departure of veteran wideout Sammy Watkins, General Manager Brett Veach went prospect shopping in the draft.

Drafted in the fifth round, rookie wide receiver Cornell Powell is thankful to have landed in Kansas City but won’t live in the shadow of fellow Clemson alum Watkins.

“I'm just here to have fun, make plays and contribute to winning championships,” he said.

Powell did exactly that during his time at Clemson, winning five ACC titles and two national championships during his time under Dabo Swinney.

The similarities between Watkins and Powell don’t stop at their alma mater; Powell now wears Watkins’ old number 14.

“Going from Trevor [Lawrence] to Patrick Mahomes...it's just a blessing,” Powell continued.

He recorded career highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (882), receiving touchdowns (seven) with the now-Jaguars quarterback in college.

Watkins signed a 1-year/$5 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens in late March.

“I couldn't ask for anything better. I fell into the perfect situation. So just gotta make the most of every opportunity that I get,” Powell finished.

Rookie mini-camp continues through May 16.

