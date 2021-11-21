Chiefs-Cowboys projects as explosive matchup, NFL history suggests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — History says the Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup on Sunday on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium should be one of the most explosive contests in NFL history.

Dallas leads the NFL in total offense, averaging nearly 434 yards per game, while Kansas City ranks fourth, averaging more than 405 yards per game.

The two teams combine to average 839.5 yards per game, which is the sixth-highest total for an NFL matchup played in Week 11 or later since 1950.

The Chiefs-Rams game from 2018, which Los Angeles won 54-51, tops the lists (871.1 yards per game).

Both teams are coming off 40-point outbursts with the Cowboys handling Atlanta 43-3 and the Chiefs hammering Las Vegas 41-14 to move into first place in the AFC West last week.

Check out the “4th & 1” podcast for more on the matchup. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any episodes from analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer, who preview each game and react to each result throughout the season.

—