Chiefs' defensive unit focused on 'grit' this offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continued their offseason program with day two of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

Two members of the defense — Chris Jones and Willie Gay — spoke with the media after.

Jones said this year the defense will be focused around one word — "Grit."

"If you want to sum it up in one word, we gotta be a gritty defense," Jones said. "And that's from the coaching staff, to the players on the sideline, to the players that are starting. We gotta be gritty. Don't let go of the rope, always fight."

The Chiefs defense was a huge point of concern during the 2021 season.

In order to address those issues, the team added players at multiple key defensive positions with 2022 draft picks.

Gay seconded Jones statement.

"We play with a lot of swagger," Gay said. "[We're] just some hard nosed guys, just working hard everyday, trying to dominate this league each and every week."

The team will conclude mandatory minicamp on Thursday and take a break until meeting back up for training camp in late July.