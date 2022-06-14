Watch
Chiefs defensive unit revitalized during minicamp

Chiefs Mini Camp
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) stretches during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 17:34:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs offense isn't the only unit getting a face lift this off season. The defense is not only adding personnel, but new plays.

After day one of mandatory minicamp, Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill weighed in on on the latest playbook.

"The defense is really hard honestly," Thornhill said, "If you are not studying your play book, you're not going to be able to pick up on it."

The safety added that although it won't be easy, the team's rookies are showing their worth already.

"It shows that the guys are in their playbooks. They're taking this thing pretty serious, because they are not making a lot of mistakes out there," Thornhill said. "They look like veterans out there."

George Karlaftis, who the team selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, says their success as a class has a lot to do with the fact that the unit gets to practice against one of the most elite offenses in the league.

"Those guys are just so great on offense, so facing the best competition at practice is going to bring the best out of you," Karlaftis said.

The Chiefs will continue mandatory minicamp over the next two days.

