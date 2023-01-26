Chiefs fan praised for returning authentic Chiefs gear accidentally delivered to him

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A group of Kansas City Chiefs fans are being praised for doing the right thing after returning a box filled with items used by Isiah Pacheco and Chad Henne during Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The items were supposed to be sent to ADA Fundraising in Riverside, an organization which works with sports teams and agents to get items signed and later auctioned off at charities.

“We work with anyone trying to raise money for their auctions,” said Shannon Foley who works sales at ADA.

Some of the items ADA has helped authenticate in the past are helmets signed by Travis Kielce, footballs with Patrick Mahomes signature and photos signed by Coach Andy Reid.

ADA says their latest delivery included Pacheco’s gloves, jersey and a ball used during Henne’s 98-yd touchdown drive.

"It's kind of priceless. It's items that were at a game and that are going go back to the Chiefs to help raise money for their auctions,” said Foley.

However, those pieces of modern-day Chiefs history went missing for hours after a courier delivered it to the wrong business, with no mailing label.

The box ended up a couple doors down from ADA at Civacon, an industrial product manufacturer.

"We were shocked, it was something that you don't see every day,” said Steve Gramling, engineer at Civacon.

Gramling and his family are die-hard Chief’s fans, but being next-door neighbors to ADA he quickly realized there was a mistake and returned the items which will eventually be signed by Pacheco and Henne to raise money for Chiefs Charities.

“I collect Chiefs memorabilia and that would have been great to have, but it's not what we do,” said Gramling.

While doing the right thing can be tough, ADA says this is what Chief’s Kingdom is all about.

“It says our fans love the Chiefs and they love the players, and they want to make sure the product goes where it needs to be,” said Foley.

