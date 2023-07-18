Chiefs fans prepare for training camp in St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will head to St. Joseph, Missouri, this week for the team’s training camp. Rookies and quarterbacks report to Missouri Western State University today. The rest of the team arrives later in the week. The first practice open to fans is Sunday, July 23.

Lynn Schmidt is a Chiefs super fan who goes by the name “Weirdwolf.” At games he dresses as a wolf in shoulder pads. He’s known for his signature howl which pumps up the crowd when the Chiefs are on defense. He’ll attend several practice sessions in St. Joseph over the next month.

“It [training camp] starts the fever,” he said. “Everything get going again. We all have to get back in our tailgate readiness, everybody starts preparing. We get to see the team, meet the new guys who come in.”

Schmidt’s car is decked out in Chiefs decals and colors. He’ll drive it to St. Joseph where it will surely attract attention from other fans. He enjoys reconnecting with like-minded fans at training camp.

“Chiefs are a family,” he said. “We get kind of a reunion atmosphere going when we go out to training camp. A lot of the regulars come out and we see each other. We go out for lunch afterwards and have a great time.”

Most training camp sessions are free to attend, with a few exceptions. Certain dates are reserved for season ticket members. Other dates have special themes. For a full schedule of training camp, visit the Chiefs’ website.