Chiefs fans react to AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the first half of the AFC Championship Game, Kansas City Chiefs fans are feeling good with the Chiefs up 21-10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis is at the Grandfalloon on the Country Club Plaza, and the crowd went wild as the Chiefs completed their third touchdown.
KSHB 41's very own Rae Daniel is at the game cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals, and she wasn't too happy with her team's performance after the Chiefs' third touchdown.
Things seemed to turn around for the Bengals after they scored a touchdown late in the second quarter with 1:05 left.
But after last week's AFC Divisional game against the Buffalo Bills, fans knew that all the Chiefs needed was 13 seconds to score.
Fans were chanting "13" when the clock hit 13 seconds left in the first half.
Unfortunately, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was stopped just short of a touchdown as the clock ran out, so the Chiefs ended the half with 21 points.
