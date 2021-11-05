Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs final injury report ahead of Packers game on Sunday

One player ruled out, one questionable
items.[0].image.alt
Steve Luciano/AP
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mike Remmers (75) moves in to block Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Mike Remmers
Posted at 5:08 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 18:08:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final injury report for the Kansas City Chiefs came out Friday afternoon ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Mike Remmers, meaning Lucas Niang will start at right tackle for the second consecutive week.

Remmers, a veteran, has been dealing with an ongoing knee injury. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced the game day designation to reporters after practice on Friday.

"Mike Remmers didn't practice today. He was the only one that didn't practice," Reid said. "He is listed as out."

On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Khalen Saunders has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Saunders is also dealing with a knee injury, however he practiced throughout the week and was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice.

One of the Chiefs newest additions, defensive end Melvin Ingram will make his debut with Kansas City Sunday. Reid said he plans to have Ingram play.

"He'll be up, we will have a few plays for him," Reid said. "He has looked good. He has done a nice job"

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage