Chiefs final injury report ahead of Packers game on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final injury report for the Kansas City Chiefs came out Friday afternoon ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Mike Remmers, meaning Lucas Niang will start at right tackle for the second consecutive week.

Remmers, a veteran, has been dealing with an ongoing knee injury. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced the game day designation to reporters after practice on Friday.

"Mike Remmers didn't practice today. He was the only one that didn't practice," Reid said. "He is listed as out."

On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Khalen Saunders has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Saunders is also dealing with a knee injury, however he practiced throughout the week and was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice.

One of the Chiefs newest additions, defensive end Melvin Ingram will make his debut with Kansas City Sunday. Reid said he plans to have Ingram play.

"He'll be up, we will have a few plays for him," Reid said. "He has looked good. He has done a nice job"