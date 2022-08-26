Watch Now
Chiefs first-round pick CB Trent McDuffie leaves with possible concussion

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie warms up before the start of an NFL preseason football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 7:54 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 20:54:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cornerback Trent McDuffie left the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason finale against Green Bay with a possible concussion.

The team announced midway through the first quarter that McDuffie had entered the concussion protocol.

McDuffie made a nice open-field tackle to prevent a first down against Packers running back Tyler Goodson on the game’s opening drive.

He didn’t return for the Chiefs’ second drive.

Kansas City moved up in the first round during the 2022 NFL Draft to select McDuffie with the 21st overall pick.

With Rashad Fenton out for most of training camp, first as he recovered from shoulder surgery then after suffering a groin injury, McDuffie has been a staple with the first-team defense.

The Chiefs open the season Sept. 11 at the Arizona Cardinals, so there’s still hope that McDuffie and Fenton will be ready to go for the regular season.

