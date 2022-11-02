Chiefs focused on limiting Titans RB Derrick Henry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for a Sunday Night Football match up against the Tennessee Titans with a realistic perspective.

The focus won't be on stopping Titan's running back Derrick Henry.

"Everyone in the NFL has tried that," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joked at a press conference on Wednesday.

Instead, Reid said the Chiefs will focus on limiting Henry's production as much as possible and executing its own game plan.

"There are gonna be things that you are gonna try to do to stop him, and I think the whole NFL has tried that somewhere," Reid said. "So, he's a great player and you're not gonna stop him on every play, you just wanna get the number (of stops) up where it is a reasonable amount of stops."

The Chiefs have faced Henry with the Titans five times between the regular and post season combined. Of those five meetings, Tennessee has won four of those match ups.

"He's a good one, I know our guys will be fired up for it and they are gonna work their tales off this week to play against him (Henry)," Reid said. "Like I said, he is a future Hall of Famer, so you get excited about that."

The Chiefs look to avenge a 27-3 loss to the Titans in week 7 last season.

The team kicks off against the Titans on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, a game that can be watched on KSHB 41.

