Chiefs GM says anything can happen at next week's draft, including trade of team's 1st round pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said Thursday there is a possibility of the team trading its first round pick and moving down in next week's NFL

Draft.

Veach said at a Thursday news conference he didn't think it would be hard to get a deal done to move the first round pick and still improve the team.

The Chiefs now have 10 picks in the draft, which begins April 27 in Kansas City.

As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs will pick last in round one.

Veach's comments could throw a wrench in mock drafts with his comment the teams first round pick could be traded.

"I know there was a lot of joking last year about Clark saying you can't trade a pick and listen, maybe there was some truth to it, but I think that applied more to you know in the offseason or like last summer," Veach said.

Veach said anything can happen once the draft begins.

"I think a trade down is part of the draft and it gives people more of a reason to come back on Friday and see us do even more work," Veach said. "But I think we are at the party now, so it's all up in the air and I think anything is a possibility."

Since taking over as general manager in July 2017, Veach traded away two first round picks.

In 2019, the Chiefs traded their first round pick to get defensive end Frank Clark from the San Francisco 49'ers.

The team's first round pick in 2021 was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Round one begins at 7 p,m., April 27th at Union Station.

This is the first time that KC has hosted the NFL Draft.

The Chiefs also are the first team whose city will host the draft after the team won the Super Bowl since 2012.

