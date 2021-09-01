Chiefs GM says OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif could be available week 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said Wednesday that offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will practice this week and could be available for the team's first regular season game against the Cleveland Browns.

"I think LDT will get out there and do some stuff this week, and test that hand," Veach said.

Duvernay-Tardif has been out with a broken bone in his hand since early August.

Veach also said center Austin Blythe, who is also injured, may be ready to go week one.

"So I think both of these guys should be shorter than three weeks, which makes sense to just practice and see how they feel and get with coaches and make a decision," Veach said.

Duvernay-Tardif missed the entire 2020 season after choosing to opt out and help with the fight against COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Canada.