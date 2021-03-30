Reports: Chiefs sign former Rams center Austin Blythe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs added a veteran presence to their offensive line Tuesday.

Kansas City reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Los Angeles Rams center Austin Blythe . Terms of the deal were not immediately available, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Blythe, 28, has started 47 games during the last three seasons for the Rams. He was Los Angeles’ starting right guard in 2018 and 2019 before moving to center last season.

In 2016, Blythe — who is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches and 298 pounds — was a seventh-round pick out of the University of Iowa by the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent one season.

The Rams signed Blythe off waivers in May 2017. He served as a backup during his first season in LA.

The Chiefs needed to add depth at center with Austin Reiter and Daniel Kilgore, the only centers on last season’s roster, hitting free agency.

The signing of left guard Joe Thuney to a massive five-year deal two weeks ago displaced Nick Allegretti, who served as the Chiefs’ starting left guard last season after Kelechi Osemele went on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Allegretti could compete with Blythe for the starting center job in training camp.