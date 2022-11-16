Chiefs go for chance at three game lead in AFC West against division rival Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to lead the AFC West by three games with a win over the LA Chargers this coming Sunday night.

"You're right at that time where these games are so important," Head Coach Andy Reid told the media on Wednesday, "It's important for the Chargers, it's important for us, Denver and the Raiders like wise."

The Chiefs, who now sit atop the AFC, gear up for their third divisional match up on the road after having put up at least 40 points in three of their 4 road games this season. Although this coming Sunday won't decide the AFC West fate just yet, any advantage down the stretch in the standings is welcomed.

"You got to make sure that you batten down the hatches and detail your work and don't leave anything uncovered there," Reid said.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes agrees, it's Week 11 which means it's go time, "We want to prepare ourselves to make a run in the playoffs, to try to get to the super bowl and win it...It is about who executes when it counts the most."

This will be the regular season finale between the Chargers and the Chiefs, with Kansas City barely getting by Week 2 win by only 3 points at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We understand how good the Chargers are," Mahomes said, "We're not looking ahead to be three games up or whatever it is. We're thinking what can we do to win today so that we can win on Sunday."

Any win over a divisional opponent according to the Chiefs is no walk in the park, no matter what the record may be. Mahomes currently has the upper hand against Charger's quarterback Justin Herbert with that Week two win, sitting 3-1 all time. This Sunday in Los Angeles will be the fifth meeting between the two.

"(Herbert) a special arm talent man, he throws some passes I don't think anyone can throw in this league and that includes myself," Mahomes said," I mean he has a cannon for an arm... I watch on film every week because we got to play similar opponents and there are some throws you just kinda shake your head cause they're that special."

As Kansas City gears up to take their 7-2 record on the road, Los Angeles enters Sunday on a loss to San Francisco sitting 5-4. But as the league cliché goes...the Chiefs won't be taking any match up lightly.

"In football man, anybody can beat anybody any given day," Mahomes said.