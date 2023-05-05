Chiefs Hall of Famer Neil Smith to serve as grand marshal Sunday at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neil Smith will serve as grand marshal for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Smith, who had 85 1/2 career sacks and 28 forced fumbles in 138 games with the Chiefs from 1988-96, will give the “start your engines” command as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas City, Kansas, for the first of two races this season.

“Nobody gave his heart and soul to the game of football like Neil Smith, and I know our fans will enjoy his command to start engines on Sunday,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We are honored to have him serve as grand marshal for what promises to be an incredible day for Kansas City race fans.”

Smith, a six-time Pro Bowler and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-1990s Team, spent three seasons in Denver and one in San Diego, finishing his NFL career with 104 1/2 sacks in 13 seasons.

He ranks third in Chiefs history in sacks, trailing only Derrick Thomas (126 1/2) and Tamba Hail (89 1/2), and is tied for 49th in NFL history.

The 400-mile race starts at 2 p.m. and the winner receives a plate of beef ribs, which we do not believe must be shared with Smith.

