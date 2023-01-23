Chiefs HC Andy Reid taking Mahomes' ankle injury 'day-by-day'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is being cautious with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' recovery from an ankle injury he suffered last Saturday in the divisional win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We’ll just take it day-by-day and see how he does," Reid told reporters Monday through Zoom.

An MRI last Sunday reportedly confirmed Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, a diagnosis Reid called "pretty accurate."

Mahomes however, has worked hard to treat his injury, according to Reid.

Reid said Mahomes' current injury is similar to what he had back in 2019 when he suffered an ankle sprain in the season-opener at Jacksonville. Mahomes would aggravate that injury a couple of weeks later in a loss to Indianapolis .

“I think this one isn’t quite as bad as that one,” Reid said.

The next opportunity for Mahomes to practice would be Wednesday and it's too early to tell what practice will be like for him, according to Reid.

Mahomes has never sat out a full week of practice before playing a game in his NFL career.

Reid said the team wouldn't have to adjust much during practice if Mahomes has a setback because backup quarterback Chad Henne runs the same plays as QB1.

This isn't Reid first time being cautious with a quarterback going through an ankle injury. While in Philadelphia, Donovan McNabb injured his ankle during the 2002 season. However, McNabb's injury was more severe than Mahomes' because McNabb suffered a broken fibula in three places, which cost him the last six weeks of the regular season and made McNabb not rely on running the ball as much as he did the first four years of his career.

