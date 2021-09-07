Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: Chiefs close to 100% vaccination rate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Entering the 2021 NFL regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs are atop the league in yet another statistic.

Head coach Andy Reid says his team is ‘just about’ 100 percent fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“They're not many that aren't vaccinated. Let's put it that way,” Reid told reporters on Zoom Monday. “I'm not sure what we're supposed to say and not say on that. But what I know, just about 100 percent,” he finished.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are among players vocally supporting vaccination efforts.

“To me, it was more of a personal decision with having the baby girl and knowing that I was gonna be around people,” Mahomes said in April.

NFL policies allow vaccinated players to rejoin teams more quickly after breakthrough cases.