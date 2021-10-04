Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not concerned about the defensive line just yet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite the Chiefs win against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, the season did not get off to the start fans were necessarily expecting.

The team is currently 2-2, following a win against the Cleveland Browns and losses against the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs defense in particular has been taking some heat for their performance so far this season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, though, did not seem bothered during a Monday press conference.

“If we just tighten that up a little bit, I think we’ll be okay," Reid said of the defense.

He also mentioned several injuries that have kept the team from using all its players each week.

"I think once we get everyone back in there, it'll start picking up," Reid said.

Also on the horizon, could be a debut from wide receiver Josh Gordon, who the Chiefs recently recruited.

The team will face off against the Buffalo Bills this coming Sunday at 7:20 p.m. in Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.