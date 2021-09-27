Report: Embattled WR Josh Gordon to sign with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continuing quest for an impact wide receiver to complement Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce took an intriguing turn Monday.

The Chiefs will sign embattled former All-Pro Josh Gordon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, who is being reinstated, is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources tell ESPN. His agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from @LAASportsEnt, confirmed Gordon is headed to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/nqpJXn3oni — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

Gordon, 30, led the NFL with 1,646 yards in 2013 during his second season with the Cleveland Browns, despite missing two games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

He’s been suspended five times for similar violations and six times overall since being drafted with the first pick in the second round of the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft.

Gordon was suspended for the entire 2014-15 seasons. His most recent suspension was announced in December 2019.

After applying for reinstatement in July, the NFL informed Gordon last week he would be eligible to play as early as Week 4.

Gordon, who was playing for Seattle at the time of his most recent suspension, was conditionally reinstated in December 2020, but that reinstatement was revoked in mid-January 2021.

The Seahawks cut Gordon in March.

Gordon seemingly confirmed the signing via Twitter, writing “Time to get to work” and tagging the Chiefs’ team account.