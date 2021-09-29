Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Josh Gordon: 'We'll just see where he's at'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn't expect wide receiver Josh Gordon to see the field anytime soon.

The team signed Gordon on Monday after the NFL informed him that he'd be reinstated in the league last week.

For now, Reid said Gordon will join the team's practice squad and begin work there.

During a press conference Wednesday, Reid said he's talked with Gordon on a realistic timeline for him to play.

"We'll see, I mean, he's an honest guy and he's easy to talk to and so I asked him about that part," Reid said. "You know it's going to take a while, he's probably not going to play this week."

Gordon hasn't played since December 2019, after being suspended for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Still, Reid had high praise for him and said his talents won't go unnoticed among the rest of the team's wide receivers.

"He's been such a good player, so anytime that you can add somebody like that of that quality you try to do it within reason," Reid said. "I'm sure he raises everyone's awareness that he's there, they all know that he's a good player."

When asked if he was concerned about Gordon's past issues off the field, Reid said his efforts of improving haven't gone unnoticed to himself.

"He had his issues and he's working on that," Reid said. "Everyone deserves an opportunity to at least do the right thing."

Reid also added that as long as Gordon focuses on doing the right thing, he'll always be backed by the Chiefs.

"Kansas City, in general, is a great place to live, and [has] a great fan base," he said. "As long as you're doing the right things you'll have support."