Chiefs K Harrison Butker out for home opener against Chargers

Matt York/AP
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is taken off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 2:20 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 15:20:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker in the home opener Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Butker injured his ankle after slipping while attempting a kickoff during the team's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

He was later carted to the team's locker room to receive an x-ray on his ankle in the first quarter of the game.

Butker later returned before halftime and drilled a 54-yard field-goal.

In a press conference this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid blamed Butker and Trent McDuffie's injury on the condition of the Cardinals' field.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid stepped in Butker's place and made an extra point and also handled a kickoff during the game.

On Monday, the team signed former New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to its practice squad.

It's not clear if he'll get the nod as the kicker against the Chargers.

