Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie to miss several weeks with injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie will miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

McDuffie, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered a hamstring injury Sunday during the Chiefs' 44-21 victory at Arizona.

#Chiefs have placed rookie Trent McDuffie (hamstring) on injured reserve. He’ll miss the next four weeks — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 13, 2022

McDuffie suffered the injury early in the second half and didn't return.

Moving McDuffie to injured reserve means he'll miss Thursday's home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

He'll also miss games at Indianapolis and Tampa Bay along with a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

The earliest McDuffie could return would be for the team’s AFC Divisional rematch Oct. 16 against Buffalo .

In an ideal world Trent McDuffie misses the Chargers, Colts, Bucs and Raiders games. And is hopefully back for the Bills matchup on Oct 16th with the IR move. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) September 13, 2022

The Chiefs made several other moves Tuesday,

Linebackers Jack Cochrane and Elijah Lee were activated from the practice squad, while Kansas City signed kicker Matt Ammendola, cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and wide receiver Corey Coleman to the practice squad.

The Chiefs released safety James Wiggins from the practice squad.

Ammendola was signed to provide insurance in case starting kicker Harrison Butker, who suffered a sprained ankle Sunday in Arizona, isn't able to play against the Chargers.

"We're just going to see," Kansas City coach Andy Reid said of Butker. "He's got a little swelling in there, so we'll see how that goes. Day-to-day."

Reid said "loose" grass at State Farm Stadium contributed to the injuries to Butker and McDuffie.

"They resodded it, which that's a good thing because they practice in there, but it was a little bit loose," Reid said. "That happens. Sometimes, when you re-sod it, it's loose. But listen it was part of the Butker injury and McDuffie injury. Unfortunately, that was part of it. The turf picked up. It had something to do with it."

Adding Coleman provides insurance in case wide receiver Justin Waston, who suffered a chest injury late in the win at the Cardinals, isn't available.

—