Injuries pile up: Chiefs lose CB Trent McDuffie at Arizona

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft left Sunday’s season-opener at Arizona with an injury early in the second half.

Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, the No. 21 pick in April, suffered a hamstring injury and was quickly ruled out, the team announced .

McDuffie had recorded one tackle before he left the game, which the Chiefs led 37-7 after three quarters.

With McDuffie out, veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton moved from left cornerback to right cornerback and rookie Jaylen Watson stepped in on the other side with L’Jarius Sneed in the slot.

Kansas City, which didn’t have any players with an injury designation entering the game, already had a slew of injuries.

Kicker Harrison Butker suffered a sprained ankle and saw limited action the rest of the game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurt his non-throwing wrist , but remained in the game.

Right guard Trey Smith, who suffered a second-quarter injury , was unable to continue.

