Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes remains in game despite wrist injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes took a shot from Arizona Cardinals rush linebacker Markus Golden after throwing his first touchdown and landed awkwardly on his non-throwing wrist.

When the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback returned for the next drive, he had his left wrist heavily wrapped with tape.

Mahomes, who subsequently became the first QB in NFL history to throw three or more touchdowns in five consecutive season-openers, didn’t miss any time.

However, he is expected to have the injured wrist x-rayed after the game, according to CBS sideline analyst Tracy Wolfson.

Mahomes was spotted handing off to running back Isiah Pacheco exclusively with his right hand, even in situations when he’d typically use the left — likely due to the injury.

Golden, a St. Louis native who missed time this week with a toe injury, played in college at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

