Chiefs lose RG Trey Smith to ankle injury during 1st half at Arizona

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were already down one significant starter when right guard Trey Smith left the 2022 season-opener at the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury.

The Chiefs had scored touchdowns on their first three drives, building a 20-7 lead, before Smith’s injury.

Officially, Kansas City announced Smith is questionable to return .

Veteran Nick Allegretti replaced Smith.

Now in his fourth season, after the Chiefs drafted him in the seventh round in 2019, Allegretti has appeared in 40 games, including nine starts at left guard in 2020.

Allegretti, 26, played center and guard at Illinois and is widely viewed as Kansas City’s best backup interior lineman.

The Chiefs already were without kicker Harrison Butker , who sprained his ankle on a first-quarter kickoff. Safety Justin Reid took over kicking duties.

Although, Butker returned to drill a 54-yard field goal just before halftime.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also suffered a wrist injury , but he remained in the game.

