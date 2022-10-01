Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker out for Sunday's game vs Buccaneers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker will not play in the Chiefs' Sunday game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Saturday.

Sunday's game marks the third consecutive game that Butker has missed.

Kicker Matthew Wright has been activated from the practice squad to fill Butker's absence.

Matt Ammendola previously filled in for Butker, but was cut on Monday after missing an extra point and field goal against the Colts.

On Friday, Butker was listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report.

Pregame coverage of the Chiefs v Bucs Sunday night football game will begin on KSHB 41 at 5 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.