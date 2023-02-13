Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade preps in full swing Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mad dash to plan for a party of hundreds of thousands of people was underway early Monday afternoon.

Stage builders, production crew and others took over the parking lot in front of Kansas City’s Union Station to start setting up for Wednesday’s Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

The parade part of the event is slated to start at noon Wednesday near 6th Street and Grand Boulevard.

The event eventually concludes in front of Union Station, with Chiefs Kingdom gathered at the World War I Memorial and Museum taking in a rally slated for 1:45 p.m.

KSHB 41 reporter Sarah Plake was outside of Union Station Monday as crews got things ready.

.@UnionStationKC prepping the big stage for the #SuperBowl2023 parade in KC. Love to see the banners. And I better see ALL OF YOU out here for this parade on Wednesday!! It’s gonna be a great day! Go Chiefs! @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/KSxebYKuto — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) February 13, 2023

