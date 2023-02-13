Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade set for Wednesday, Feb. 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hard work is done. Now, it’s time to party!

Join the Kansas City Chiefs for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The celebration starts at noon with a parade of players and coaches along Grand Boulevard through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and the Crossroads Arts District. The parade route ends at Union Station, where fans on the great lawn of the World War I Museum and Memorial will get a chance to celebrate with the team.

KSHB 41 Is once again the exclusive broadcast partner of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade. Coverage will take you inside the parade route and offer access you won’t see anywhere else.

Our coverage starts on air and on kshb.com at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and runs throughout Wednesday.

