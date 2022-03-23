Chiefs Kingdom reacts to Tyreek Hill trade to Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After news broke Wednesday that Tyreek Hill is reportedly being traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package of five draft picks, making him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, members of Chiefs Kingdom reacted to the news.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire took to Twitter, reflecting on his experience playing alongside Hill, and saying he would claim the #10 jersey that Hill said he could have.

"It was a real privilege to be able to play alongside yu big bro! Not only that having real convos with you, helped me thru alot! Godspeed...literally," Edwards-Helaire said in the Tweet.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's sports agent, congratulated Hill in a tweet.

Running back Darrel Williams simply said "That's tough."

"Trade Tyreek? Y'all crazy?" Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a Tweet in response to the news.

Meanwhile, former Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Sly James said "Interesting watching everyone freak out about the Hill trade."

Kansas City, Kansas, native Eric Stonestreet reacted to the news with a simple peace sign, a nod to the peace sign Hill often flashed during games, which led to a $10,300 penalty for the wide receiver.

✌🏻 — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) March 23, 2022

After the news broke, the Miami Dolphins retweeted a previous Feb. 7 Tweet saying the team is "fired up."