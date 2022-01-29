Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined for 2nd consecutive week

items.[0].image.alt
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) heads toward the end zone to score on a 64-yard pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Tyreek Hill
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 17:11:50-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been fined for the second week in a row.

The $10,300 penalty comes as a result of Hill flashing a peace sign at a Bills player on his fourth-quarter 64-yard touchdown in Sunday's game against Buffalo.

"Well can't believe I got fined for this," Hill said on his Snapchat.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reports no flag was thrown.

Per the NFL's fine rules, $10,300 is the minimum amount for taunting.

Last week, Hill was fined $12,875 for celebrating a touchdown against the Steelers with a cheerleader's pompoms.

As a rebuttal to the fine, the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation set out to raise $12,875 for those experiencing homelessness.

By Friday, his foundation exceeded the $12,875 and was able to distribute resources in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!