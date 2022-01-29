Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined for 2nd consecutive week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been fined for the second week in a row.

The $10,300 penalty comes as a result of Hill flashing a peace sign at a Bills player on his fourth-quarter 64-yard touchdown in Sunday's game against Buffalo .

"Well can't believe I got fined for this," Hill said on his Snapchat.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reports no flag was thrown.

Per the NFL's fine rules, $10,300 is the minimum amount for taunting .

Last week, Hill was fined $12,875 for celebrating a touchdown against the Steelers with a cheerleader's pompoms.

As a rebuttal to the fine, the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation set out to raise $12,875 for those experiencing homelessness.