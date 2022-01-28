Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill donates supplies to people experiencing homelessness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks to efforts from the Chiefs Kingdom, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was able to give back to people experiencing homelessness on Friday.

A celebration by Hill, where he used pompoms borrowed from a Chiefs cheerleader, resulted in a $12,875 unsportsmanlike conduct fine from the NFL.

But that was no match for Chiefs Kingdom, who donated to the Tyreek Family Foundation and surpassed the amount of the NFL's fine on Hill.

The money raised was used to purchase supplies for those experiencing homelessness.

On Friday, Hill spent some time in Kansas City, Missouri, delivering the supplies.

"I feel like everyone has a purpose in life," Hill said at the event. "My purpose is to play football and to also give back, you know that's something that my grandparents always taught me, to give back."

This included a backpack full of socks, gloves and blankets.

Taking it to the Streets, a local organization, and the Kansas City Fire Department helped coordinate the event.

Chiefs Kingdom donated more than $13,000.

Hill made sure to thank fans at the event.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who donated, you guys made this possible," Hill said. "I'm going to do another celebration so we can get another fine, so you guys can continue to do stuff like this."

