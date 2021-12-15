Watch
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L'jarius sneed out against Los Angeles Chargers

Gay Jr. placed on COVID-19 reserve list
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. runs during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Willie Gay Jr.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 14:14:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without at least two key defensive players for the team's AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Charges on Thursday night.

On Thursday, the team announced that linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Wednesday.

Corner back L'jarius Sneed will miss his second consecutive game while he attends to family.

Sneed's brother was stabbed to death over the weekend in Minden, Louisiana.

Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie is also questionable as he tends to a knee injury.

Gay Jr. is the third player this week on the Chiefs to be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones and wide receiver Josh Gordon were both placed on the list earlier this week.

Both Jones and Gordon have yet to be ruled out of the game against Los Angeles.

