Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. ‘close’ to returning from injured reserve

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. runs the ball during the NFL football team's minicamp Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 1:10 PM, Oct 04, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs injured linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is close to making his 2021 debut.

Speaking with reporters Monday after his team’s 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid said the second-year backer is close to returning from a preseason toe injury.

“He was kind of getting there last week,” Reid said. “ He's starting to feel a little bit better for sure.”

Kansas City’s defense has struggled in Gay’s absence, allowing 33.5 points per game en route to a 2-2 start.

Kansas City’s defense faces a strong test against AFC contender Buffalo in primetime, Sunday Oct, 10. on KSHB 41.

