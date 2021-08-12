CHIEFS LIVE BLOG: Only 1 month until Chiefs regular season, 2 days until preseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:15 a.m. | The last practice before the preseason starts is underway. The players have started to file in to training camp.

KSHB 41 Sports anchor Hayley Lewis managed to catch Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his way in.

And, around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday several Chiefs players, including Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu, alongside head coach Andy Reid, will answer questions for reporters.

#Chiefs podium today after practice:

-Head Coach Andy Reid

-QB Patrick Mahomes

-S Tyrann Mathieu — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) August 12, 2021

9 a.m. | There's only one month left until the Chiefs start their regular season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and only two days until the first preseason game.

In anticipation of the preseason, the Chiefs will have their last day of training camp for the week on Thursday. Camp will resume next week after the game.

Check back in for updates on who is leaving a mark before the team plays together for the first time this year.