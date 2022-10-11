Watch Now
Chiefs lose DT Tershawn Wharton to knee injury

Ed Zurga/AP
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, left, and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defend during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 8:10 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 21:10:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Midway through the first quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs lost a key member of the defensive line.

Tackle Tershawn Wharton, a key rotational piece when Chris Jones needs a break, suffered a knee injury and won’t return to Monday night's showdown against the rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Wharton was injured on a screen pass to Brandon Bolden, one play before the Raiders grabbed the early lead on Derek Carr’s 58-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams.

Through four games, Wharton had a sack and eight tackles, which ranked fourth among all Chiefs defensive linemen.

After leaving the field, Wharton was helped by two members of Kansas City’s training staff to the blue medical tent for evaluation.

Soon after, trainers fetched a cart and Wharton climbed on the back, keeping his left leg straight as he was wheeled to the locker room.

The Chiefs quickly ruled out Wharton with a knee injury.

